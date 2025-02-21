Comscore, Inc. to Hold Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

Comscore will host a conference call on March 4th to discuss Q4 2024 financial results.
Comscore, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for March 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024. Interested individuals can join the call via a live webcast or by registering in advance for telephone access, which provides a unique PIN for participation. A replay of the call will be available afterwards on Comscore's website. Comscore is recognized as a leading partner in the media industry, offering insights across various platforms and helping clients understand audience behavior to make informed business decisions.
- Comscore is providing a clear opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage with its financial results through an organized conference call, enhancing transparency.
- The upcoming conference call to discuss fourth-quarter financial results indicates a commitment to regular communication with investors, potentially boosting investor confidence.
- Comscore's emphasis on being a trusted partner in media measurement positions the company strategically within the growing demand for cross-platform analytics, likely appealing to potential clients.
$SCOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SCOR stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 93,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $635,129
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 30,072 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,620
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 27,317 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,531
- RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP removed 22,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,576
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 21,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $144,647
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 16,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,958
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 11,658 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,157
RESTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 4
th
at 5:00 p.m. ET
Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u3y6uzxs
, or participate via telephone by registering in advance at
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI40f6d205ead442a6a55d909b870e37e9
.
Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.
Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at
https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations
.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
