Comscore, Inc. to Hold Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

Full Release



RESTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 4



th



at 5:00 p.m. ET





Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u3y6uzxs



, or participate via telephone by registering in advance at





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI40f6d205ead442a6a55d909b870e37e9





.





Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.





Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at





https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations





.







About Comscore







Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.







Investors







John Tinker





Comscore, Inc.





212-203-2129









jtinker@comscore.com











Media







Marie Scoutas





Comscore, Inc.





917-213-2032









mscoutas@comscore.com







