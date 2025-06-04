Comscore Expands Partnership with ShowSeeker to Enhance Local Market Measurement with Person-Level Data Integration

Comscore and ShowSeeker expand partnership, integrating person-level data into Pilot for enhanced local market advertising insights.

Comscore has announced an expanded partnership with ShowSeeker to integrate its person-level local live and DVR data into ShowSeeker's Pilot platform, which is designed for campaign management. This collaboration allows media buyers and sellers to analyze and transact based on detailed individual audience demographics, such as age and gender, rather than just household-level impressions. The integration aims to enhance the precision of audience evaluation, proposal creation, and campaign measurement, making local market transactions more effective. Key stakeholders from both companies expressed excitement about bringing more actionable insights into the campaign process, marking a significant advancement in how audience data is utilized in the media industry.

Potential Positives

Comscore has expanded its partnership with ShowSeeker, integrating person-level local live and DVR data into the Pilot platform, enhancing audience evaluation for media buyers and sellers.

This collaboration allows for more precise audience targeting by providing individual-level demographic insights, which can lead to improved campaign effectiveness.

The integration aims to streamline the advertising sales lifecycle and enhance the overall user experience for mutual clients, marking a significant advancement in local market measurement.

Potential Negatives

Dependency on ShowSeeker's platform could raise concerns about Comscore's ability to maintain control over its data and customer relationships.

The press release does not provide specific metrics or examples of how the new integration will improve outcomes, which may lead to skepticism about the actual effectiveness of the partnership.

Potential competition in the local measurement space could pressured margins and market share, as advancements in audience data push providers to differentiate constantly.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Comscore and ShowSeeker?

Comscore expanded its partnership with ShowSeeker to integrate person-level audience data into ShowSeeker’s Pilot platform for enhanced local market measurement.

How does the integration improve campaign measurement?

The integration allows users to access individual-level demographics and local viewing data, improving proposal building and campaign performance analysis.

What benefits do media buyers gain from this collaboration?

Media buyers can now evaluate and transact on audiences with greater granularity, leading to more effective and targeted advertising strategies.

What features does the Pilot platform offer?

Pilot provides cloud-based campaign management, proposal automation, and performance reporting, allowing streamlined advertising sales processes.

Who can benefit from this update in audience data?

Mutual clients of Comscore and ShowSeeker, particularly those involved in local advertising, will benefit from the enhanced targeting precision and insights.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Comscore



(NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behavior, today announced an expanded partnership with



ShowSeeker



, the ad tech company behind Pilot®, a cloud-based campaign and order management platform. This collaboration brings Comscore’s person-level local live and DVR data into the Pilot system, enabling media buyers and sellers to evaluate and transact on audiences with unprecedented granularity.





Pilot has integrated person-level insights with local time-shifted viewing data, marking a significant advancement in local market measurement and campaign execution. This enhancement provides mutual clients with the ability to assess not just household-level impressions, but also the individual-level demographics, such as age and gender.





“The industry has long sought actionable, person-level insights to power more accurate and effective transactions, particularly at the local level,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. “This expansion of our partnership with ShowSeeker enables the real-world application of Comscore’s person-level audience data, bringing a new level of measurement fidelity to the campaign planning and selling process.”





The integration allows Pilot users to seamlessly surface Comscore’s local live and DVR data at the person level within their workflows, enhancing the ability to build proposals, evaluate schedules, and measure campaign performance, all within a platform built specifically for the needs of media buyers and sellers.





“This update gives Pilot users a new layer of precision,” said Nick Anaclerio, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at ShowSeeker. “By integrating person-level data, we’re aligning Comscore insights with the tools teams use to evaluate audiences, build proposals, and measure performance, pushing the product in exactly the way our users expect.”





“As a researcher, I longed for the day Comscore TV would have person-level data for our buying and selling community. I know many others have shared that aspiration,” said Kevin Dang, Director of Research and Insights at ShowSeeker. “Combining the industry’s most advanced audience data set with an everyman’s take on viewership makes planning not just more robust but also more relatable. I couldn’t be more proud of our respective Product and Development teams. This breakthrough represents a collaboration of not only technology, but of shared minds that wanted nothing more than to make measurement make sense.”





The Comscore and ShowSeeker teams have worked in close coordination over the past year to ensure tight API integration and a frictionless user experience. As this update rolls out, mutual clients can expect a significant step forward in targeting precision, proposal automation, and post-campaign analysis.







About Comscore







Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.







About ShowSeeker







Founded in 2003, ShowSeeker provides cloud-based campaign management, planning, and workflow solutions for the media industry. Its flagship platform, Pilot, streamlines the advertising sales lifecycle—from proposal creation through campaign reporting—while offering clients powerful, integrated audience insights to maximize ROI and operational efficiency.







