COMSCORE Earnings Results: $SCOR Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMSCORE ($SCOR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.60 by $0.87. The company also reported revenue of $94,940,000, beating estimates of $93,492,180 by $1,447,820.
COMSCORE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of COMSCORE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 93,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $635,129
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 30,072 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,620
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 27,317 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,531
- RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP removed 22,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,576
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 21,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $144,647
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 16,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,958
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 11,658 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,157
