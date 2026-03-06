CompX Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Margin Gains Despite Sales Dip

Shares of CompX International Inc. CIX have gained 0.5% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.7% return over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has inched up 0.6% against the S&P 500’s 1.8% decline.

CompX reported fourth-quarter 2025 net sales of $37.7 million, down 1.8% from $38.4 million in the same period a year earlier. Despite the modest drop in revenues, profitability improved. Operating income increased roughly 14% to $5.6 million from $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income totaled $4.7 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, compared with $4.5 million, or 37 cents per share, in the prior-year period. The quarter, therefore, demonstrated stronger operating performance, with higher margins helping offset the slight dip in sales.

Factors Influencing Q4 Performance

The year-over-year decrease in quarterly revenues was primarily linked to lower sales of Security Products to the healthcare market. This decline was partially offset by stronger sales within the Marine Components segment, particularly to the industrial market.

Despite softer overall sales, operating income improved because of stronger Marine Components performance and improved gross margins in both of the company’s business segments. The margin expansion indicates that the company benefited from improved product mix and better coverage of fixed manufacturing costs.

Segment Performance & Key Business Metrics

CompX operates through two main segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

The Security Products segment recorded net sales of $120.7 million in 2025, up about 5% from $115.2 million in 2024. The increase was largely driven by stronger sales to the government security market and the gas station security market. These gains were partially offset by lower demand from healthcare, transportation and tool storage markets. Operating income for the segment rose to $22.5 million from $20.8 million in the previous year, reflecting higher sales and improved margin performance.

Marine Components showed a stronger rebound. Net sales in the segment increased 22% year over year to $37.6 million in 2025 from $30.7 million in 2024. The improvement was driven by higher sales to the towboat, government and industrial markets, including a one-time inventory stocking event for a towboat original equipment manufacturer customer. Operating income more than doubled to $7.5 million from $3.3 million a year earlier, supported by stronger volumes and an improved gross margin resulting from higher production levels.

These segment-level improvements were also reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter results, wherein stronger Marine Components demand helped offset softness in certain Security Products markets.

Management Commentary & Market Conditions

Management indicated that overall sales performance strengthened year over year in 2025 across both operating segments. Marine Components benefited from improved demand in the government and industrial markets, while Security Products experienced stronger demand from government security applications.

However, the company noted continued softness in some end markets, including transportation, healthcare and tool storage. These areas partially limited the overall growth potential during the year.

CompX also faced upward pressure from commodity-related raw material costs during 2025. Prices for brass and aluminum trended higher during the year, while stainless steel costs rose later in the year. The company indicated it attempted to mitigate these cost increases through pricing adjustments, operational efficiencies and procurement strategies.

Outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, CompX expects modest growth in net sales for both operating segments.

Within Security Products, the company anticipates higher sales in most markets, although continued weakness in the transportation market may partially offset those gains. In Marine Components, management expects sales growth to be driven primarily by the industrial market. Demand in the recreational marine market appears to have stabilized, and sales to the towboat market are expected to be in line with the 2025 reported level, when excluding the prior year’s one-time stocking event.

The company also expects the gross margin and operating income percentages in 2026 to remain generally consistent with the 2025 reported levels. Planned price increases are expected to help offset higher raw material costs and tariff-related surcharges on certain components.

Other Developments

CompX’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share on its Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2026. The declaration underscores the company’s continued focus on returning capital to shareholders while maintaining investment in its operations.

