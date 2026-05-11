CompX Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Margin Gains, Industrial Demand Growth

Shares of CompX International Inc. CIX have gained 2.3% since reporting first-quarter 2026 earnings results, trailing the S&P 500 index’s 2.8% rise. Over the past month, the stock has advanced 1.5% compared with the S&P 500’s 8.5% return.

CompX reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $40.6 million, up slightly from $40.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income increased to $5.9 million, or 48 cents per diluted share, from $5.1 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. Operating income climbed to $7.1 million from $5.9 million in the year-ago period, while the gross margin improved to $13.3 million from $12.2 million. The company attributed the stronger profitability primarily to improved margins in its Security Products segment and higher sales in Marine Components.

CompX International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CompX International Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CompX International Inc. Quote

Segment Performance

CompX’s Security Products segment generated first-quarter sales of $29.9 million, down 1% year over year. The decline reflected weaker demand across several end markets, including healthcare, general cabinetry, electric control panels and gas station security applications. These declines were partly offset by stronger sales to tool storage and institutional furniture customers.

Despite lower sales, Security Products’ operating income rose 19% to $6.6 million, aided by a more favorable customer and product mix. The gross margin in the segment improved to 33.5% from 29.8% a year earlier, while the operating margin expanded to 22% from 18.3%. Management said the improved mix was the primary driver behind the profitability gains.

The Marine Components segment posted sales of $10.7 million, up 6% from the prior-year quarter. The increase was driven mainly by stronger industrial-market demand, which offset weaker towboat market sales. CompX noted that towboat sales in the prior-year quarter benefited from a one-time customer stocking event that did not recur in 2026.

Marine Components’ operating income increased 3% year over year to $2.3 million. However, gross margin slipped to 30.2% from 31.5% because of higher-cost inventory produced during the fourth quarter of 2025 and sold during the first quarter of 2026. The operating margin edged down to 21.7% from 22.3%.

Margin Trends & Operating Drivers

Companywide gross margin increased to 32.7% of sales from 30.2% in the prior-year quarter as cost of sales fell to 67.3% of net sales from 69.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were relatively stable at $6.2 million compared with $6.3 million a year ago. The operating margin improved to 17.4% from 14.6%.

Interest income declined to $677,000 from $873,000 due primarily to lower average interest rates and lower investment balances. Income tax expenses increased to $1.9 million from $1.6 million, reflecting higher pre-tax earnings.

CompX also highlighted tariff-related pressures affecting certain imported components, particularly electronic components sourced from Asia, including China. Some U.S.-based suppliers have also imposed tariff-related surcharges on domestically sourced materials. The company said it is attempting to offset these higher input costs through price increases where possible, though the ability to fully recover those costs remains uncertain and depends on customer demand and tariff duration.

Liquidity & Balance Sheet

CompX ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $49.4 million, down from $54.1 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $1.2 million during the quarter compared with a use of $137,000 in the year-earlier period.

Accounts receivable increased to $19 million from $13.8 million at the end of 2025, reflecting timing differences in sales and collections. Inventory levels remained relatively stable at $30.1 million.

Outlook

Management expects modest net sales growth for 2026, supported primarily by continued strength in the industrial market within Marine Components. Recreational marine sales are expected to remain generally stable, while Security Products sales are projected to stay broadly consistent with the 2025 levels amid continued variability across OEM markets.

CompX expects the gross margin and operating income margins in both business segments to remain generally in line with the 2025 reported levels, though management cautioned that the unusually favorable product mix that boosted Security Products margins in the first quarter is expected to moderate during the remainder of the year. The company also expects 2026 capital expenditure of $4.3 million, focused mainly on manufacturing improvements and automation initiatives.

Other Developments

During March 2026, CompX entered an operating lease for a Southern California distribution center. The company recorded a right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability tied to the approximately seven-year lease term.

Separately, CompX disclosed that in April 2026 it filed answers denying liability in four pending PFAS-related cases in South Carolina and said it intends to defend itself vigorously against those claims.

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