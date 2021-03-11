CompX International Inc. (CIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

CompX International Inc. (CIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIX was $15.24, representing a -12.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.45 and a 44.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.53.

CIX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.