CompX International Inc. (CIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

CompX International Inc. (CIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.48, the dividend yield is 3.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIX was $22.48, representing a -13.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.98 and a 81.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.41.

CIX is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). CIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87.

