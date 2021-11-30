CompX International Inc. (CIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

CompX International Inc. (CIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.26, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIX was $22.26, representing a -14.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.98 and a 62.96% increase over the 52 week low of $13.66.

CIX is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). CIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cix Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPKW with an decrease of -6.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIX at 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.