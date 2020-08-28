CompX International Inc. (CIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

CompX International Inc. (CIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.6, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIX was $13.6, representing a -22.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.57 and a 29.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.53.

CIX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). CIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08.

