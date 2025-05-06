CompX International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Sales of $40.3 Million, Up from $38.0 Million in 2024

CompX International reports Q1 2025 net sales of $40.3 million, up from $38.0 million in Q1 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

CompX International Inc. reported a 6.1% increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025, reaching $40.3 million compared to $38.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. Operating income also rose significantly to $5.9 million from $3.7 million, with net income improving to $5.1 million, or $0.42 per share, up from $3.7 million, or $0.31 per share, the previous year. The growth in sales was attributed mainly to higher demand for Marine Components and Security Products, particularly in government markets. The company, which manufactures security and marine products and employs about 550 people across three locations in the U.S., also acknowledged various risks and uncertainties that could affect future results, including supply and demand fluctuations, raw material costs, competition, and regulatory changes.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 6% in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, indicating strong demand and revenue growth.

Operating income rose significantly to $5.9 million in Q1 2025 from $3.7 million in Q1 2024, showcasing improved profitability.

Net income per share increased to $.42 in Q1 2025, up from $.31 in the same period a year earlier, reflecting enhanced earnings performance.

Sales growth attributed to higher demand in Marine Components and Security Products, demonstrating the company's effective market strategy in key sectors.

Potential Negatives

Net sales growth was modest, only increasing by $2.3 million compared to the same period last year, which may indicate stagnation in market demand.

Operating expenses increased slightly, rising from $6.0 million to $6.3 million, which may reduce profitability margins despite higher sales.

The company highlighted multiple substantial risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect future results, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in their business model.

FAQ

What were CompX International's net sales for Q1 2025?

CompX International reported net sales of $40.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did operating income change in Q1 2025?

Operating income increased to $5.9 million in Q1 2025, up from $3.7 million in Q1 2024.

What factors contributed to the increase in net sales?

The increase in net sales was primarily due to higher Marine Components sales to the towboat and government markets.

What was CompX International's net income for Q1 2025?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $5.1 million, or $.42 per common share.

What risks could affect CompX International's future performance?

Risks include changes in supply and demand, raw material costs, and global economic conditions impacting operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CIX Insider Trading Activity

$CIX insiders have traded $CIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY A. TIDLUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $86,181 .

. BRYAN A. HANLEY (Senior VP and Treasurer) has made 3 purchases buying 750 shares for an estimated $16,650 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $CIX stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Dallas, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today net sales of $40.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $38.0 million in the same period of 2024. Operating income was $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.7 million in the same period of 2024. Net income was $5.1 million, or $.42 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.7 million, or $.31 per basic and diluted common share, in the same period of 2024.





First quarter 2025 net sales increased over the comparable 2024 period due to higher Marine Components sales primarily to the towboat and government markets and to a lesser extent higher Security Products sales primarily to the government security market. Operating income increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 primarily due to higher Marine Components sales and gross margin.





CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components. It operates from three locations in the U.S. and employs approximately 550 people.









Forward-Looking Statements









The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management’s belief and assumptions based on currently available information. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will be correct. Such statements, by their nature, involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those predicted. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties.





The factors that could cause our actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:







Future supply and demand for our products;



Future supply and demand for our products;



Changes in our raw material and other operating costs (such as zinc, brass, aluminum, steel and energy costs), including as a result of additional or changed tariffs on imported raw materials, and our ability to pass those costs on to our customers or offset them with reductions in other operating costs;



Changes in our raw material and other operating costs (such as zinc, brass, aluminum, steel and energy costs), including as a result of additional or changed tariffs on imported raw materials, and our ability to pass those costs on to our customers or offset them with reductions in other operating costs;



Price and product competition from low-cost manufacturing sources (such as China);



Price and product competition from low-cost manufacturing sources (such as China);



The impact of pricing and production decisions;



The impact of pricing and production decisions;



Customer and competitor strategies including substitute products;



Customer and competitor strategies including substitute products;



Uncertainties associated with new product development and the development of new product features;



Uncertainties associated with new product development and the development of new product features;



Pending or possible future litigation (such as litigation related to our use of certain permitted chemicals in our production process) or other actions;



Pending or possible future litigation (such as litigation related to our use of certain permitted chemicals in our production process) or other actions;



Our ability to protect or defend our intellectual property rights;



Our ability to protect or defend our intellectual property rights;



Potential difficulties in integrating future acquisitions;



Potential difficulties in integrating future acquisitions;



Decisions to sell operating assets other than in the ordinary course of business;



Decisions to sell operating assets other than in the ordinary course of business;



Environmental matters (such as those requiring emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities);



Environmental matters (such as those requiring emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities);



The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform;



The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform;



Government laws and regulations and possible changes therein including new environmental, health and safety, sustainability or other regulations;



Government laws and regulations and possible changes therein including new environmental, health and safety, sustainability or other regulations;



General global economic and political conditions that disrupt our supply chain, reduce demand or perceived demand for component products or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises);



General global economic and political conditions that disrupt our supply chain, reduce demand or perceived demand for component products or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises);



Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to, labor disputes, leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime, transportation interruptions, certain regional and world events or economic conditions and public health crises);



Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to, labor disputes, leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime, transportation interruptions, certain regional and world events or economic conditions and public health crises);



The introduction of new, or changes in existing, tariffs, trade barriers or trade disputes (including tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on imports from China and Mexico);



The introduction of new, or changes in existing, tariffs, trade barriers or trade disputes (including tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on imports from China and Mexico);



Technology related disruptions (including, but not limited to, cyber attacks; software implementation, upgrades or improvements; technology processing failures; or other events) related to our technology infrastructure that could impact our ability to continue operations, or at key vendors which could impact our supply chain, or at key customers which could impact their operations and cause them to curtail or pause orders; and



Technology related disruptions (including, but not limited to, cyber attacks; software implementation, upgrades or improvements; technology processing failures; or other events) related to our technology infrastructure that could impact our ability to continue operations, or at key vendors which could impact our supply chain, or at key customers which could impact their operations and cause them to curtail or pause orders; and



Possible disruption of our business or increases in the cost of doing business resulting from terrorist activities or global conflicts.







Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those currently forecasted or expected. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.









Investor Relations Contact









Bryan A. Hanley





Senior Vice President and Treasurer





Tel. 972-233-1700













* * * * *









COMPX INTERNATIONAL INC.













SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS













(In millions, except per share amounts)









































































Three months ended









































March 31,









































2024

























2025









































(Unaudited)













Net sales









$





38.0





















$













40.3













Cost of sales













28.3

































28.1













Gross margin













9.7

































12.2













Selling, general and administrative expense













6.0

































6.3













Operating income













3.7

































5.9













Interest income













1.2

































.8













Income before income taxes













4.9

































6.7













Income tax expense













1.2

































1.6













Net income









$





3.7





















$













5.1





































































Basic and diluted net income per common share









$





.31













$













.42













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding













12.3

















12.3























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.