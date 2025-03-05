CompX International Inc Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - CompX International Inc (CIX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.7 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $4.5 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $43.2 million from $38.4 million last year.

