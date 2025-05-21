CompX International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Elects Directors at Annual Stockholder Meeting

CompX International declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend and held its annual stockholder meeting on May 21, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CompX International Inc. has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its class A common stock, which will be payable on June 17, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 9, 2025. Additionally, during its annual stockholder meeting on May 21, 2025, stockholders elected eight directors for a one-year term and approved, on a nonbinding basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as detailed in the proxy statement. CompX is noted for its manufacturing of security products and components for the recreational marine industry.

Potential Positives

CompX International Inc. declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The election of a slate of directors at the annual stockholder meeting showcases strong shareholder support and effective governance.

Potential Negatives

The decision to declare a thirty cents ($0.30) dividend may indicate limited financial flexibility, suggesting that the company may not be reinvesting as aggressively in growth opportunities.

The advisory approval of executive compensation could raise concerns among shareholders about the alignment of executive pay with company performance, especially if the company faces financial challenges.

The annual meeting did not disclose any significant plans or strategies for future growth, which may leave investors uncertain about the company's direction.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend announced by CompX International?

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2025.

Who were elected as directors at the annual stockholder meeting?

The newly elected directors include Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, and others for a one-year term.

What resolution was adopted regarding executive compensation?

A nonbinding advisory resolution was adopted to approve the compensation of named executive officers disclosed in the proxy statement.

What does CompX International manufacture?

CompX International is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CIX Insider Trading Activity

$CIX insiders have traded $CIX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN A. HANLEY (Senior VP and Treasurer) has made 3 purchases buying 750 shares for an estimated $16,650 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CIX stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Dallas, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on June 17, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.





CompX also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 21, 2025, its stockholders:







elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Terri L. Herrington, Scott C. James, Ann Manix, Gina A. Norris, Michael S. Simmons and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one-year term; and









adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2025 annual stockholder meeting.







CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.





* * * *







Investor Relations Contact







Bryan A. Hanley





Senior Vice President and Treasurer





Tel. 972-233-1700



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.