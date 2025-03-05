CompX International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 per Share

CompX International declares a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on March 25, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CompX International Inc. has announced the declaration of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its class A common stock, which will be payable on March 25, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of the close of business on March 17, 2025. The company, based in Dallas, Texas, is recognized for its manufacturing of security products and recreational marine components.

Potential Positives

CompX International Inc. is returning value to shareholders through a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.

The dividend declaration demonstrates the company's commitment to providing consistent financial returns to its investors.

The timing of the dividend payment and record date indicates a structured financial management approach, enhancing overall investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a quarterly dividend may signal lack of investment in growth opportunities if a significant portion of profits is being returned to shareholders rather than reinvested in the business.

FAQ

What is the amount of CompX's quarterly dividend?

CompX's regular quarterly dividend is thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock.

When is the dividend payment date for CompX?

The dividend is payable on March 25, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend is March 17, 2025.

Who should I contact for investor relations at CompX?

For investor relations, you can contact Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, at 972-233-1700.

What products does CompX International manufacture?

CompX International is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

$CIX Insider Trading Activity

$CIX insiders have traded $CIX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY A. TIDLUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $86,181.

$CIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $CIX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Dallas, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 25, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.





CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.





* * * *







Investor Relations Contact







Bryan A. Hanley





Senior Vice President and Treasurer





Tel. 972-233-1700



