Computime Group Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Computime Group Limited (HK:0320) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Computime Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s consolidated interim results and potential interim dividend for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly observing the outcomes of this meeting, as it could influence the company’s financial decisions and stock performance.

For further insights into HK:0320 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.