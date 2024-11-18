Computime Group Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Computime Group Limited (HK:0320) has released an update.
Computime Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s consolidated interim results and potential interim dividend for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly observing the outcomes of this meeting, as it could influence the company’s financial decisions and stock performance.
