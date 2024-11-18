News & Insights

Stocks

Computime Group Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

November 18, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Computime Group Limited (HK:0320) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Computime Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s consolidated interim results and potential interim dividend for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly observing the outcomes of this meeting, as it could influence the company’s financial decisions and stock performance.

For further insights into HK:0320 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.