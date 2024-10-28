Computershare Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 51,280 ordinary shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 17,581,874 shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure amidst market dynamics.

