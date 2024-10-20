Computershare Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 115,194 ordinary fully paid CPU securities on the previous day. This move is part of their strategic financial management to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

