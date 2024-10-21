News & Insights

Computershare Limited Announces Share Buy-Back Strategy

October 21, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced the cessation of over two million shares due to an on-market buy-back as of September 24, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure, signaling potential confidence in its financial standing. Investors may view this buy-back as a positive indicator of the company’s future prospects.

