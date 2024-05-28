News & Insights

Stocks

Computershare Continues Share Buy-Back Program

May 28, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with a total of 10,776,516 ordinary fully paid shares bought back up to the previous day and an additional 90,000 shares repurchased on the last trading day. The update, dated May 29, 2024, reflects the company’s ongoing buy-back program, aimed at reducing the number of shares on the market. This move could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health and a potential increase in shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CPU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMSQF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.