Computershare Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with a total of 10,776,516 ordinary fully paid shares bought back up to the previous day and an additional 90,000 shares repurchased on the last trading day. The update, dated May 29, 2024, reflects the company’s ongoing buy-back program, aimed at reducing the number of shares on the market. This move could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health and a potential increase in shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CPU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.