Computer Task Group (CTG) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) has been revised to 11.48 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 10.33 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.60 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from the latest reported closing price of 10.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Task Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTG is 0.20%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 9,883K shares. The put/call ratio of CTG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,627K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 1,263K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 748K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Lewis Capital Management holds 383K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 0.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 354K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing a decrease of 85.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTG by 47.84% over the last quarter.

Computer Task Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients' project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision-making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India.

