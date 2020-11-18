Computer Task Group (CTG) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher

Computer Task Group, Incorporated CTG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 39.5% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Computer Task Group. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Computer Task Group currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Computers - IT Services industry is CDW Corporation CDW which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

