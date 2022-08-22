Computer Services Spikes On Agreement To Be Taken Private In $1.6 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI) are surging more than 49 percent on Monday morning trade after the company revealed an agreement with Centrebridge Partners L.P, and Bridgeport Partners to be acquired in a deal valued around $1.6 billion.

Further, Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) said it would commit an $84 million investment in Computer Services, in conjunction with the consortium investment.

Currently, shares of Computer Services are at $56.70, up 49.68 percent from the previous close of $37.88 on a volume of 228,244.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.