Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Computer Programs and Systems' (NASDAQ:CPSI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Computer Programs and Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$32m ÷ (US$440m - US$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Computer Programs and Systems has an ROCE of 8.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

NasdaqGS:CPSI Return on Capital Employed July 27th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Computer Programs and Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Computer Programs and Systems' ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.2%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 31%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Computer Programs and Systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Computer Programs and Systems' ROCE

To sum it up, Computer Programs and Systems has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 14% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Computer Programs and Systems that we think you should be aware of.

