Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CPSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.17, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPSI was $29.17, representing a -18.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.78 and a 72.3% increase over the 52 week low of $16.93.

CPSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CPSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports CPSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.08%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

