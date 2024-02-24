Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF) Price Target Increased by 20.81% to 8.23

The average one-year price target for Computer Modelling Group (OTCPK:CMDXF) has been revised to 8.23 / share. This is an increase of 20.81% from the prior estimate of 6.81 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.52 to a high of 9.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.27% from the latest reported closing price of 7.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Modelling Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMDXF is 0.18%, an increase of 19.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 11,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 3,070K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 2,520K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMDXF by 3.78% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMDXF by 32.11% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 630K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 513K shares. No change in the last quarter.

