Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF) Price Target Increased by 14.41% to 6.81

The average one-year price target for Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) has been revised to 6.81 / share. This is an increase of 14.41% from the prior estimate of 5.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.06 to a high of 8.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.78% from the latest reported closing price of 6.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Modelling Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMDXF is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.06% to 11,428K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 3,070K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares, representing an increase of 29.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMDXF by 32.55% over the last quarter.

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 2,652K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,470K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMDXF by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 595K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 513K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMDXF by 0.36% over the last quarter.

