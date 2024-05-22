Computer Modelling Group Announces Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling (TSE:CMG) has released an update.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG), a global software and consulting firm, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per Common Share, payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders on record as of June 6, 2024. The company specializes in providing solutions for the energy industry’s subsurface and surface challenges across multiple international locations.

