Computer Age Management Services (NSEI:CAMS) Price Target Increased by 10.48% to 2,902.92

The average one-year price target for Computer Age Management Services (NSEI:CAMS) has been revised to 2,902.92 / share. This is an increase of 10.48% from the prior estimate of 2,627.44 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of 3,622.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.73% from the latest reported closing price of 3,112.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Age Management Services. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMS is 0.31%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.39% to 8,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 1,586K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMS by 3.89% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,410K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 619K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMS by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 498K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 492K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMS by 7.43% over the last quarter.

