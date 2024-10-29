News & Insights

Computacenter’s Strategic Share Buy-back Initiative

October 29, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter plc has repurchased 170,000 of its own shares at an average price of 2326.2549 pence each as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move is aimed at consolidating its capital structure, holding these shares in treasury, and demonstrating confidence in the company’s financial health. The buy-back could potentially influence stock prices and shareholder value.

