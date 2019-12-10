Computacenter Sees FY Trading Results To Be Well Ahead Of Market View

(RTTNews) - Computacenter Plc. (CCC.L) said that it expects Group's trading result for the financial year 2019 will be well ahead of current market expectations in both profitability and earnings per share.

The company noted that it has not seen a repeat of the negative impact that occurred in the second half of 2018 due to contract provisions and the existing difficult contracts continue to perform in line with, or slightly ahead of, its expectations.

In a trading update for the period to 30 November 2019, the company noted that both revenue and profitability remain well ahead of its 2018 year-to-date performance on a like for like basis, before the positive impact of acquisitions, with the eleven months of trading to 30 November 2019 showing material progress for Computacenter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.