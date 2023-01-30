Computacenter Sees Full-year Result Slightly Ahead Of Its Guidance

(RTTNews) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) said the Group has finished the year with a record fourth quarter, which will result in an eighteenth consecutive year of underlying adjusted earnings per share growth, and a 2022 full-year result which is slightly ahead of the guidance given by the Group in its third quarter trading update.

For the year ended 31 December 2022, total revenue, on a Gross Invoiced Income basis, grew by over 30 percent, and by over 27 percent in constant currency.

The Group's adjusted net funds, excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities, was at around 244 million pounds.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.