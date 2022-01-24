Computacenter says it is keeping higher inventory levels to tackle product shortages

British IT services firm Computacenter said on Monday the group was carrying higher inventory than usual to tackle product shortages, and expects inventory levels to return to normal once supply constraints ease.

The company said it expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ended Dec. 31 to be slightly more than 250 million pounds ($338.55 million). Computacenter reported an annual profit of 200.5 million pounds in 2020.

