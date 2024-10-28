Computacenter Reports Steady Q3 Amid Spending Caution

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter’s Q3 trading update reveals that while the Group’s performance was consistent with the previous year, a cautious corporate spending environment impacted Technology Sourcing volumes. Despite this, the company saw increased Services revenue and is making strong progress on its £200m share buyback program. Looking ahead, Computacenter remains confident in its long-term growth prospects, though it anticipates a modest decline in adjusted profit before tax for the full year.

