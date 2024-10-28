Computacenter Q3 Trading Broadly Flat; Sees Modestly Lower Adj. Profit On CC In FY24

(RTTNews) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L), a technology and services provider, Monday reported that its third-quarter performance was broadly in line with the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect to deliver a second half that is comfortably ahead of last year.

Meanwhile, Computacenter expects fiscal 2024 adjusted profit before tax on a constant currency basis to be modestly behind last year, due to a softer end to the third quarter than anticipated and a backdrop of prudent corporate spending.

On a reported basis, a negative 7 million pounds to 8 million pounds translation impact is projected on adjusted profit before tax in the full year.

Looking further ahead, the combination of the strength of integrated Technology Sourcing and Services model and geographic diversity, gives the firm continued confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

In its trading update for the third quarter to September 30, the company said its Technology Sourcing volumes in September, after strong start to the quarter, were below expectations reflecting a more cautious corporate spending environment and slower completion of committed product orders in North America.

Overall performance in Germany met expectations with the UK ahead of last year but below expectations.

Technology Sourcing revenue increased driven by North America. The company noted that certain US shipments are now expected to be completed in the fourth quarter and early 2025.

Services revenue during the quarter increased year on year with strong revenue growth in Professional Services outweighing a decline in Managed Services.

