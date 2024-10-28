News & Insights

Computacenter PLC Boosts Share Buyback Strategy

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has executed a significant share buyback, acquiring 163,852 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 2316.6933 pence each. This move, part of the company’s ongoing Share Buy-back Programme, indicates a strategic effort to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of over 11 million treasury shares held by the company.

