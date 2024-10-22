Computacenter Initiates Significant Share Buy-back

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter plc has announced the repurchase of 147,691 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 2413.23 pence per share as part of its ongoing Share Buy-back Programme. This move increases the number of shares held in treasury to over 11.6 million while leaving 107 million shares in circulation. Such buybacks can signal a company’s confidence in its financial health and potentially enhance shareholder value.

