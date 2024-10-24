News & Insights

Computacenter Enhances Share Buy-back Strategy

October 24, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has recently acquired 152,451 of its own shares as part of its ongoing Share Buy-back Programme, purchasing them at an average price of 2359.5801 pence per share. This strategic move increases the company’s treasury shares to over 10 million, indicating a robust approach to manage its capital structure. Investors might view this as a positive signal of Computacenter’s confidence in its financial health and future performance.

