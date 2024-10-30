Computacenter Concludes Share Buy-back Programme

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has successfully concluded its Share Buy-back Programme by acquiring 20,006 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2283.5201 pence each. The company now holds a total of 11,444,039 shares in treasury, reflecting its strategic move to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

