CompuGroup To Buy Parts Of Cerner's IT Healthcare Portfolio In Germany, Spain

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE (CMPVF.PK) and Cerner Corp. (CERN) have reached an agreement regarding the acquisition of parts of Cerner's IT Healthcare portfolio in Germany and Spain. The purchase price amounts to 225 million euros. The customer base of the acquired business includes 251 hospitals in Germany and 65 hospitals in Spain.

Also, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of CompuGroup Medical SE have resolved to propose to the shareholders' meeting a change of the legal form of the company into a partnership limited by shares.

