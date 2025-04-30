Markets

Compugroup Q1 Net Income Declines; Confirms 2025 Guidance

April 30, 2025 — 03:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical reported that its first quarter net income declined to 11.05 million euros from 18.39 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.21 euros compared to 0.36 euros. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 16 percent to 51.1 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.35 euros compared to 0.47 euros. Revenues were 286.2 million euros, 1 percent higher than the previous year's level. The organic revenue was down 0.5%.

CGM confirmed its guidance for the full year's financial figures of 2025, with organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage range year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to show slight growth compared to 2024.

