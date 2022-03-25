CompuGroup Medical To Buy INSIGHT Health

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical Deutschland AG, a subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, said it reached an agreement with RLPR AG and INSIGHT Health Holding GmbH to buy all participation in the INSIGHT Health Group.

The purchase price for the 100% participation in the INSIGHT Health Group is between 61 million euros and 63 million euros, depending on future corporate developments.

The INSIGHT Health Group, consisting of INSIGHT Health GmbH & Co. KG, its general partner INSIGHT Health Management GmbH and Gesellschaft f?r statistische Gesundheitsforschung mbH, all based in Waldems, Germany, is active in the field of so-called "market intelligence analysis" of health data.

The closing is expected in the course of the coming months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.