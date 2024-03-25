CompuGroup Medical To Buy Back Up To 500,000 Shares At Maximum Purchase Price Of Up To EUR 15.50 Mln

(RTTNews) - The general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has authorized the repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of the company (about 0.93% of the Company's share capital) at a maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding transaction costs, of up to 15.50 million euros.

Shares will be bought back in the period from March 26, 2024 to and including April 28, 2024. The company's treasury shares acquired by means of the Share Buy-Back Program may be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 19, 2021, the company said.

