CompuGroup Medical Q1 Adj. Profit Rises, Organic Revenue Growth At 11%; Confirms 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPUY.PK) said it recorded 16% adjusted EBITDA growth in first quarter despite additional project investments. Organic revenue growth of 11% was driven by digitization and connectivity in healthcare, the company said. Looking forward, CompuGroup Medical confirmed its outlook for 2023.

First quarter consolidated net income declined to 14.5 million euros from 18.2 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.28 euros compared to 0.35 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 60 million euros, a growth of 16% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.6% compared to 20.5%, last year. Adjusted EPS was 0.45 euros compared to 0.41 euros. Group revenue increased 16% to 291 million euros. Organic growth in revenue was 11%.

CompuGroup Medical confirmed its outlook for 2023 with group revenues to grow by around 5% organically. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA in the range of 260 million euros to 300 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to increase by at least 10%.

