CompuGroup Medical Q1 Adj. Earnings Rise, Revenues Down; Backs FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPUY), a software and IT solutions provider for healthcare sector, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to 0.47 euro, and adjusted EBITDA increased 1 percent to 61 million euros.

Group revenues were down by 2 percent compared to the prior year, which was influenced by one-off effects in the Telematics Infrastructure. Excluding the prior year TI connector hardware exchange, organic revenue growth was positive with 3 percent.

Recurring revenues grew 7 percent to 213 million euros in the first quarter of 2024, accounting for 75 percent of total revenue.

In Germany, the number of e-prescriptions increased strongly post becoming mandatory in January 2024. The company noted that 113 million e-prescriptions were redeemed in the first quarter.

CGM said it is now returning to a policy of giving annual guidance only after cancelling its mid-term ambitions for 2025 that had originally been published in September 2021.

In February 2024, CompuGroup Medical had published its guidance for fiscal 2024, with an organic revenue growth between 4 percent and 6 percent and an adjusted EBITDA in a range of 270 million euros to 310 million euros.

