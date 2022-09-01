CompuGroup Medical On Track For Strong Revenue Growth In 2022

(RTTNews) - At the Capital Markets Day, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPVF.PK) stated that the company is well on track for strong revenue growth in 2022, and confirmed its recently raised guidance for 2022. The company also reconfirmed its mid-term organic revenue growth of more than 5% CAGR. Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement post investment phase is estimated towards 27% by 2025.

"Every segment is committed to deliver increased returns from the investments initiated in 2021 with fourth quarter of 2022 being the first proof point," CFO Michael Rauch said.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.