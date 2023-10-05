CompuGroup Medical Names Daniela Hommel CFO, Effective March 2024

(RTTNews) - E-health solutions provider CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPUY.PK) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has appointed Daniela Hommel as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of March 2024.

Until she joins the firm, Chief Executive Officer Michael Rauch will continue to be responsible for the CFO role on an interim basis.

It was in May that the company's longtime CFO Rauch as appointed as CEO, succeeding Dirk Wössner who had ended the contract on June 30, 2022.

The company further announced that Eckart Pech, Managing Director Consumer & Health Management Information Systems, is leaving the company at his own request as of March 2024.

the new CFO Hommel has held various finance and controlling positions in the Fresenius Group since 2012. Since 2018, she was Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Helios segment. In 2022, she assumed the role of Chief Financial and Innovation Officer of Helios Global Health GmbH.

Prior to that, she spent 14 years at KPMG.

In Germany, CompuGroup Medical shares were trading at 36.14 euros, up 0.11 percent.

