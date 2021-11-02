Markets

CompuGroup Medical Extends CFO Contract Until July 31, 2027

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KgaA said that it has decided to extend the contract of its Chief Financial Officer Michael Rauch by a further five years until July 31, 2027.

Michael Rauch, MBA, LL.M took over as CFO of CompuGroup Medical SE on August 1, 2019 and was instrumental in the process to convert the company into CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

In September, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA confirmed its ambition to achieve an organic year-on-year revenue growth of 5% and more per year from 2021 through 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular