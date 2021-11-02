CompuGroup Medical Extends CFO Contract Until July 31, 2027

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KgaA said that it has decided to extend the contract of its Chief Financial Officer Michael Rauch by a further five years until July 31, 2027.

Michael Rauch, MBA, LL.M took over as CFO of CompuGroup Medical SE on August 1, 2019 and was instrumental in the process to convert the company into CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

In September, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA confirmed its ambition to achieve an organic year-on-year revenue growth of 5% and more per year from 2021 through 2025.

