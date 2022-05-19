CompuGroup Medical Confirms Growth Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPVF.PK) said all agenda items at the company's Annual General Meeting were approved by a majority. The attendees represented around 81% of the company's capital stock.

The company also confirmed the guidance for the current year and medium-term growth targets. It expects significant organic growth of 3 to 8 percent in 2022. CompuGroup noted that it is on course for consolidated revenue of more than 1.1 billion euros. The company sees adjusted EBITDA at 235 to 260 million euros, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 21 and 24 percent.

