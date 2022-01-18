CompuGroup Medical Confirms FY21 Guidance; Issues Initial Guidance For 2022

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPVF.PK) has reconfirmed its full year 2021 guidance. The group continues to expect a revenue increase to a range of 1 billion to 1.04 billion euros, and an adjusted EBITDA between 210 million and 230 million euros, corresponding to a margin in a range of 20 percent to 23 percent.

For 2022, CompuGroup Medical expects revenues of 1.075 billion to 1.125 billion euros, which corresponds to an organic growth of 3 percent to 8 percent. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA in the range of 235 million euros to 260 million euros, resulting in an EBITDA margin between 21 percent and 24 percent.

CompuGroup Medical noted that its all major customer systems remain unaffected following a cyber-attack on December 20, 2021. The company stated that there is no evidence for an illegal extraction or publication of data, or any proof of data having been downloaded by the attackers.

