CompuGroup Medical Appoints Brueckle As U.S. CEO

March 25, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.DE) announced on Monday that Benedikt Brueckle will be the new chief executive officer for the US starting on January 1, 2025.

Brueckle will take over from Derek Pickell, who will retire at the end of 2024.

Having been with CompuGroup Medical for over 13 years, Brueckle played a key role in the acquisition of eMDs in 2020.

