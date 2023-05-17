CompuGroup Medical AGM Passes All Items On Agenda

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA said that all items on the agenda were passed with majority at its Annual General Meeting.

The company confirmed the guidance for the current year as well as the mid-term ambitions. Around 81.5 % of total capital were present at the AGM. The resolution on the appropriation of profits and the proposed dividend of 0.50 euros were approved with a majority of 99.9 %. The AGM also confirmed Reinhard Lyhs as new Supervisory Board Member with a majority of more than 99.6 %.

At its meeting prior to Wednesday's AGM, the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE, general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), had appointed Michael Rauch, the current Speaker for the Managing Directors and longtime Chief Financial Officer, as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. The search for a successor for the CFO position will be initiated promptly. Michael Rauch will continue to perform the CFO role additionally in the interim period.

At the end of March 2023, the Administrative Board had already appointed Ulrich Thom as further Managing Director for the areas AIS DACH, Connectivity and CLICKDOC due to a newly planned distribution of responsibilities. Managing Director Angela Mazza Teufer subsequently has decided to leave CGM at her own request.

